Our Ohio Weekly: Hands-Free Ohio and stepped-up basis

According to the National Safety Council, 1 in 4 car crashes are due to mobile phone usage while driving, while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 4.2% of drivers are distracted at any given time between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Add to that, studies show that 41% of car trips between those hours in 2019 involved significant cell phone distractions. The Hands-Free Ohio bill, which revises Ohio’s law relative to distracted driving, will soon be introduced in the Ohio House. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about the issue and what lawmakers are hoping to do about it.

00:00 – Chad Wilson, associate vice president, Office of Government Relations with Nationwide, talks about Hands-Free Ohio and why the initiative is so important.

16:50 – Brandon Kern, senior director of state and national policy with Ohio Farm Bureau, talks about stepped-up basis, how it would work in President Joe Biden’s tax plan and what farm families should be aware of.

23:50 – You might know Ohio farmer Cory Atley from his role on the ag reality show Corn Warriors. Learn more about him “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Director of Livestock Policy, Roger High, played a key part to putting county fair guidance together for 2021, and he shares what those guidelines mean for county fairs this year.

42:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau member benefits continue to save members a lot of money. John Marihugh, OFBF senior director of partnerships and member services, gives the 2020 stats and talks about some new member benefits for 2021.