Our Ohio Weekly: Rob Sharkey – The Shark Farmer

The way we consume media is changing. You could be listening to music or a show in your car or tooling around in your shop or garage as it airs on your local radio station, or you might be listening to the podcast version on your mobile device or even a smart speaker. This goes for just about any program being produced these days for any segment of our society…including agriculture. On this Our Ohio Weekly, Ty Higgins visits with ag media mogul, Rob Sharkey, who is changing the way farmers and those involved in agriculture get their entertainment and information.

00:00 – Rob Sharkey, The Shark Farmer, talks about why he started his podcast and how it has boomed into shows on SiriusXM radio and RFD-TV.

23:50 – In honor of Women’s History Month, meet Central State University ag instructor Dr. Cindy Folck “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – The deadline to sign up for the 2021 ExploreAg camps is April 2. Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s Executive Director Kelly Burns has all of the details.

42:20 – USDA/NASS will be starting up its weekly crop progress reports as farmers get back into the fields. Ohio’s State Statistician Cheryl Turner discusses what goes into putting those reports (and the many others NASS releases) together.