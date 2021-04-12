Our Ohio Weekly: Meet new Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson

Ohio Farm Bureau has new leadership. Former president Frank Burkett left the OFBF board and was elected to the Nationwide board of directors shortly thereafter. Ohio Farm Bureau founded the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in 1926, which later became Nationwide. Burkett’s selection to the Nationwide board demonstrates the company’s continued deep connections to the ag industry. On this Our Ohio Weekly, meet newly elected President Bill Patterson and learn about his vision and goals in his new Ohio Farm Bureau role.

00:00 – New Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson talks about the challenges and goals his organization has in 2021 and beyond.

16:50 – Jack Irvin, vice president of public policy with Ohio Farm Bureau, shares how proposed legislation in Congress would tax capital gains at death and eliminate stepped-up basis as a way to raise revenue for government spending, causing Farm Bureau to issue an Action Alert to our members.

23:50 – On “To the Beat of Agriculture,” visit one Perry County farm run by a duo that’s not afraid of taking on a challenge. Dr. Tom and Suzie Turner’s 215 acre shorthorn operation was built on a reclaimed silica mine.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau Director of State Policy Jenna Reese gives an update on rural broadband efforts to connect all Ohioans.

42:20 – Shana Angel, Mineral City Watershed Program assistant for

Rural Action, shares how an Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation grant led the way for a new program that helps farmers prevent nutrient and sediment loss.