Our Ohio Weekly: Dean Cathann Kress – An OSU CFAES update

Spanning over 10,000 acres on three campuses, Ohio State’s College of Food Agricultural and Environmental Sciences boasts an impressive area of learning. But more than acres, the college also covers a lot of ground with its offerings for young people wanting careers in agriculture, including 22 bachelor’s degree majors, 26 associate degree majors and 32 minors. On this week’s Our Ohio Weekly, we’ll visit with the dean in charge of everything happening at OSU’s CFAES, Dr. Cathann Kress.

00:00 – Dr. Cathann A. Kress, who serves as Vice President for Agricultural Administration and Dean, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University, talks about the challenges her faculty and staff faced and how they navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic to continue operations and education.

16:50 – Innovation and research also continued at CFAES. Dean Kress shares some of the new happenings on Waterman Farm.

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear the story of Groveport, Ohio farmer, Katherine Harrison, and her farm that is home to a growing goat yoga operation (among other things). But more than that, Harrison Farm is about planting seeds of perseverance that will sprout when the time comes.

32:20 – Ohio State University Extension is obviously such as important part of Ohio agriculture. Dean Kress talks about how that statewide outreach been modified to fit the times.

42:20 – Why is unemployment fraud happening in Ohio and what do you do if you are a victim? Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis discusses the issue and how to protect yourself from unemployment fraud.