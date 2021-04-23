May/June 2021 Our Ohio magazine preview

Spring will burst through mailboxes as Our Ohio catches up with beloved former Ohio Farm Bureau staffer Judy Roush at her daylily paradise in Pickaway County in the May/June issue of the magazine.

One of Ohio’s treasures, Sauder Village in Fulton County, also has reopened its doors this spring and is welcoming visitors to its 1920s Main Street, including a replica Farm Bureau county office. The office was a labor of love for Fulton County Farm Bureau members and others across the state that helped raise money for the project. Read more about that journey in this issue.

Featured in the third installment of our year-long Strengthening Communities series are farmers in northeast Ohio who trade on the international market through Heritage Cooperative. The feature talks about how the overseas grain trade impacts local cash registers in very tangible ways.

Rounding out our features in May/June is a piece about military veterans who have become farmers following their service to the country. Two veterans interviewed are first-generation farmers. To a person, each service member lauds not only their families and fellow farming vets, but also Farmer Veteran Coalition and Farm Bureau, for their success.

In this issue, Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column talks about the importance of bridging the urban/rural divide in the state and nation and why doing so is important to the future of agriculture.

The second part of a four-part series on the conservation practices at work at the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network is highlighted, as well as a Q & A with the new Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation President Mike Townsley.

Finally, this issue introduces new Ohio Farm Bureau leadership, as Frank Burkett III steps down from Farm Bureau to join the Nationwide board of directors. Long-time state board Trustee and First Vice President Bill Patterson has been elected the new OFBF board president. Trustee Cy Prettyman has been elected first vice president and trustee Lane Osswald to treasurer.



These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters. A digital edition is also available at ofbf.org/savings/our-ohio-magazine.