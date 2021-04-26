Our Ohio Weekly: Ohio Corn and Wheat

The Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association represents nearly 2,000 farmers and advocates to protect its members’ freedom to farm and supports public policy on members’ behalf. The Ohio Corn Checkoff and the Ohio Small Grains Checkoff, also part of Ohio Corn and Wheat, are voluntary programs approved by Ohio farmers that collect funds from the sale of corn and small grains to develop and expand markets, fund research and provide education about the crops. On this Our Ohio Weekly, meet the executive director of Ohio Corn and Wheat and the association’s president as we talk about corn, ethanol, climate, the environment and more.

00:00 – Learn about Ohio Corn and Wheat and some of the things happening on the farm today.

16:50 – Find out how corn farmers and ethanol can be a big part of the climate conversation and other issues OCWGA has its eye on.

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet John Linder. He farms in Morrow County and is currently the president of the National Corn Growers Association.

32:20 – The movie SILO is being released on May 7 to audiences across North America and will be available on most traditional moviegoing platforms – as well as in movie theaters. The movie’s producer, Sam Goldberg, gives details about the film.

42:20 – The Licking County Farm Bureau is hosting a Farmers Share Breakfast May 1. Organization Director Kayla Jones shares all of the info.