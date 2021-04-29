Zuckers take next step in leadership journey

As Ohio Farm Bureau seeks members ages 18-35 to serve on the 2022-2023 Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee, first-year committee members Jonathan and Alyssa Zucker from Marion County said they are enjoying getting to meet their fellow committee members who hail from across the state plus network with leaders in Farm Bureau and the agriculture community.

As members of the committee, they join seven other members or couples who suggest, develop and conduct activities that provide leadership and networking opportunities for young farmers and ag professionals, including planning the yearly leadership conference and hosting Young Agricultural Professionals in a variety of in- and out-of-state events.

The Zuckers said they believe in Farm Bureau and enjoy being a part of it, from local, community involvement to now this statewide leadership opportunity. They have been involved with the Marion County Young Ag Professionals group and desire to get involved in nearby groups, with a goal of getting YAP activities started at a district level.

“I wanted to be on the committee ever since I went to our first YAP Conference,” Jonathan said. “We have enjoyed YAP and the community that comes with it. It is enjoyable to see our friends from college mixed with new people. That is our biggest selling point, the community.”

This year’s committee met in-person for the first time in March, where it was deeply involved in the planning of the 2022 Winter Leadership Experience, which is moving to Cincinnati for the first time. Alyssa is on the extended learning subcommittee, which is researching tours; Jonathan is on the networking subcommittee.

Alyssa admitted that being a part of the committee felt intimidating to her at first. “If you are on the fence about applying, don’t be intimidated. These are your peers.”

Selection is based on Farm Bureau involvement, leadership potential and community service. Committee applications are due May 7. The application provides more information and all eligibility requirements.