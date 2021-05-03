Our Ohio Weekly: The Farmer of the Future

After beginning to recognize certain disruptive trends emerging in the farming sector, Columbus-based Aimpoint Research launched a study giving them and the ag clients they serve an extensive look into the future of agriculture. This landmark research revealed the psychology of the farmers who are most likely to lead the industry in 2040 and both the internal and external factors impacting their success. This week on Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about the Farmer of the Future research and how the evolution of agriculture might be shaping up.

00:00 – Brett Sciotto, president and CEO of Aimpoint Research and Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Adam Sharp talk about Aimpoint’s Farmer of the Future research.

23:50 – Meet Farm Girl with Curls blogger, Lauren Eyre, “To the Beat of Agriculture.” She is now a member of the Aimpoint Research Agri-Food WatchDesk Team.

32:20 – Gregg Doud, Aimpoint Research vice president of Global Situational Awareness and chief economist, gives a short and long-term outlook for the farm economy.