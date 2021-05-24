Our Ohio Weekly: The Ohio Farm Poll

In 2019, Ohio farmers experienced shocks that tested the limits of Ohio agriculture. Heavy rains affected planting and harvesting times, economic turbulence contributed to lower commodity prices, and nonfarm economic growth pushed farmland costs up. To learn how farmers were impacted, researchers in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University created The Ohio Farm Poll. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out about the newly released results.

00:00 – Ohio State University’s College of Food Agriculture and Environmental Sciences’ School of Environment and Natural Resources’ Dr. Douglas Jackson Smith, Dr. Shoshanah Inwood and Dr. Andrea Rissing talk about The Ohio Farm Poll, what the results told us and future plans for the poll.

23:50 – When you think of bison, what comes to mind? Rolling pastures, tumbleweeds and a sandy desert? You probably don’t think about Ohio. On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet bison farmers from Grove City.

32:20 – Ohio farmers were the target of a new poll regarding animal agriculture. Ohio Farm Bureau Senior Director of State and National Policy Brandon Kern has the myths and the facts about the poll results.