Our Ohio Weekly: Sustainability and Carbon Markets

While farmers are always open to new climate-smart practices and technology to reduce emissions levels, they could play an even larger role in the future to help achieve climate goals by adopting voluntary practices to offset greenhouse gas emissions, such as trapping carbon in the soil through increased conservation cover and reduced tillage. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn about the developing carbon markets for farmers. The questions, the challenges and the opportunities.

00:00 – American Farm Bureau’s director of congressional relations, Andrew Walmsley and AFBF Shelby Swain Myers discuss the emerging markets for sustainability and carbon credits.

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture”, meet the new President of the American Sheep Industry and Ohio sheep farmer, Susan Schulz.

32:20 – American Farm Bureau’s director of congressional relations, Andrew Walmsley and AFBF Shelby Swain Myers talk about the revenue potential in the carbon market.

42:20 – The application deadline for Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professional’s Outstanding Young Farmer and Excellence in Ag awards is quickly approaching on June 11. OFBF’s Kelsey Turner talks about the qualifications to apply and the prizes offered to this year’s winners.