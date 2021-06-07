Our Ohio Weekly: Vaccine outreach efforts in rural Ohio

While many have already started the vaccination process, there is currently a general lack of confidence. Overall, 40% of the U.S. public have expressed concerns, ranging from “skeptical” to “open but uncertain,” about getting vaccinated. The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative are leading a massive communications effort to educate the American public and build confidence around the COVID-19 vaccines. Find out more about those efforts on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – The JBS cyber attack puts even more emphasis on more regional capacity needs. Ohio Farm Bureau’s Brandon Kern talks about what is being done in Ohio in that front.

05:58 – The Ad Council’s Hannah Lipps and Charysse Nunez talk about the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, giving Americans all of the information they need before making the decision to get vaccinated.

23:50 – Meet the newly elected President of Ohio FFA, Jacob Zajkowski, “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Dr. Christina Canfield M.D., a family medicine physician from Wakefield, talks about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

42:20 – Dennis Bell from the Columbus office of IRS gives the details about the upcoming IRS’ Rural Growth Symposium, coming up on June 9 at 2 p.m.