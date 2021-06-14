Our Ohio Weekly: Solar Energy in Ohio

Technology for solar energy has come a long way over the past 10 years and, as a result, solar development projects are increasing across Ohio at a rapid rate. But with this recent boom in solar comes questions and concerns for farmers and landowners. What should you be aware of when signing a lease, what role does the government play, how will new solar projects impact land use, real estate values and nearby communities? Ironically energy that uses light is becoming a heavy topic in Ohio and we will cover it all on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Dale Arnold, director of energy policy with Ohio Farm Bureau and OFBF’s senior director of state and national policy, Brandon Kern, talk about the development of solar energy projects across the state and how the process of starting a project may be changing.

23:50 – Meet the newly elected Ohio Farm Bureau state trustee, Danielle Burch, “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of water quality and research, Jordan Hoewischer, talks about the Ohio Nutrient Management Record Keeper or ONMRK app and how it is helping farmers with nutrient applications.

42:20 – Belmont County Farm Bureau will be filling backpacks for local kids in need again this month. Board member Devin Cain has all of the details and how volunteers can get involved.