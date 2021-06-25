July/August 2021 Our Ohio magazine preview

Pitch perfect performance is what Columbus Crew grounds director Ben Jackson wants to see at Lower.com Field this month as the local Major League Soccer team moves into its new home in the Arena District. Jackson takes members behind the scenes of one of the most in-demand ag-related fields there is these days, turf management, in the July/August issue of Our Ohio magazine.



A Farm Bureau investment in the technology being created by the scientists at 3Bar Biologics is also featured, as is a story about how Hocking County Farm Bureau is virtually reaching out to students in the Appalachian region to help them become the next generation of ag leaders.



We feature Farm Bureau’s No. 1 partner through the eyes of a Belmont County couple who rebuilt a barn after it was destroyed by a tornado with the help and expertise of Nationwide in the latest installment of our year-long Strengthening Communities series. In August, garlic is in the air in Cleveland, and Our Ohio visits with the Hansen sisters, who co-own Hansen’s Greenhouse in Olmstead Falls, which is known for its spicy vegetable and much more.



Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual Water Quality Status Report is included in July/August Our Ohio, as is the third part of a four-part series on the conservation practices at work at the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms.



Post-pandemic, in-person Grow and Know events are making a comeback along with gatherings of friends and family, which puts a lot of flavor into our summer recipe section. Finally in this issue, Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column speaks to the sustaining membership and financial strength of Ohio Farm Bureau.



These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters. A digital edition is also available.