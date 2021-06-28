Our Ohio Weekly: Western Lake Erie Collaborative Agreement

In 2015, the state of Ohio committed to reducing nutrient loading into Lake Erie by 40% by 2025. This commitment was made as part of the Western Lake Erie Collaborative agreement, which includes similar pledges from Michigan and Ontario, Canada. How do things stand halfway through this 10-year agreement? Is there any progress being made and is that 40% reduction goal attainable? On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out what the latest data suggests.

00:00 – Dr. Larry Antosch, senior director of policy development and environmental policy with Ohio Farm Bureau and Jordan Hoewischer, Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of water quality and research discuss how Ohio and the state’s farmers are doing on holding up their end of the Western Lake Erie Collaborative agreement?

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet the 2021 Golden Owl Award winner, Don Hammersmith.

32:20 – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown talks about how trade policy might change under the Biden administration and what he is hearing from farm families about new tax proposals coming out of Washington.

42:20 – Find out about American Farm Bureau’s “Farm Dog of the Year” contest from AFBF’s Vice President of Communications Terri Moore.