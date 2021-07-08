Feed the Kids Columbus donation

Franklin County Farm Bureau donated $500 to Feed the Kids Columbus. Pictured from left are Franklin County Board Trustee Lewis Jones; Founder and President of Feed the Kids Ashley Kanney; Feed the Kids Board Member Mike Ensminger; Delaware, Franklin, Madison and Union County Organization Director Melinda Lee and Franklin County Board Trustee Connie Cahill.

Helping to overcome food insecurity in local communities is important to Franklin County Farm Bureau. Partnering with food banks helps to build awareness of the hunger problems in the county and how individuals, families and groups can become more involved. The county Farm Bureau is hosting Change for Hunger through a coin war at The Pearl Market every Tuesday and Friday throughout the summer to raise money for Feed the Kids Columbus.