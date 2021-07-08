My first-hand experience with member benefits

As manager of member benefits at the Ohio Farm Bureau, I like to keep my pulse on the functionality and ease of use of our benefits.

One benefit that I had never used before was the ability to purchase tickets through our online discount program Member Savings Advantage. While in Florida over spring break earlier this year, my wife, Kirsten, and kids decided on a whim to forgo the beach for the day and drive to Orlando. Breakfast immediately became a heated debate over which park to visit — Disney Magic Kingdom, Universal Studios, EPCOT or SeaWorld.

SeaWorld was the winner, so Kirsten quickly logged into the Member Savings Advantage platform on her computer and purchased the tickets. By the time I had finished my cereal, she had purchased five SeaWorld tickets for $89 each through the discount platform. She then showed me the SeaWorld website where each ticket was $102, a $13 savings per ticket or $65 total. What a great way to save money by being an Ohio Farm Bureau member, and it even made my morning coffee taste better.

Photo courtesy SeaWorld