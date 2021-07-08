Ohio Farm Bureau announces new energy program partner

The Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program is now partnering with New Wave Energy Corporation. New Wave Energy is an electricity and natural gas supplier, offering low-cost energy supply to homes, farms and businesses across New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Since its inception in 2018, the Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program, a trusted member benefit and solution for members with energy needs, has been helping members through energy education as well as financial savings on electricity and natural gas.

In a continuous effort to enhance the program, a search and evaluation process was conducted to identify an energy supply partner that could improve and grow the program, according to John Marihugh, Ohio Farm Bureau senior director of partnerships and member services.

“With the completion of that process, we are proud to announce the selection of New Wave Energy,” Marihugh said. “They offered a commitment to competitive pricing, the ability to hold pricing longer for campaigns and a simple and efficient enrollment process. Plus, their professional management team and excellent customer service staff helped make the selection clear.”

Through this partnership, the Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program will continue to offer best-in-class electricity and natural gas pricing to Ohio Farm Bureau members as well as provide easy over-the-phone and online enrollment.

“We are always looking for ways to help put money back in our member’s pockets and now with New Wave Energy, it is easier than ever,” Marihugh said.

Members can call 800-830-3501 and dedicated Ohio Farm Bureau representative Jessica Rauth will provide rates and walk members through the sign-up process.



