Our Ohio Weekly: Starting ag careers after high school

For generations it has been ingrained in our society that after you graduate high school, the next logical step is to continue your education at the college level. Although there is value in getting a degree in a specialty of your choice, many students are finding a different path to a successful career by foregoing 2 or 4 year universities. Realizing the growth of that thought process, while the workforce is shrinking, Sunrise Cooperative created the RISE FFA Career Program, and from that, Sunrise University. On this Our Ohio Weekly, meet the President and CEO of Sunrise and two of his newest employees who decided to fill out a job application instead of a college application.

00:00 – George Secor, President and CEO of Sunrise, Jacob Walters, 2021 RISE FFA Career Recipient and Sunrise University participant Shaun Hall talk about the new career-oriented programs they are involved in.

23:50 – The man behind The Ohio State Fair has strong agricultural roots here in the Buckeye State. Virgil Strickler shares his story “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s policy counsel, Leah Curtis, talks about the issue of stray voltage and how one Ohio dairy was impacted.

42:20 – If you produce, process or partake in red meat, you can take part in the ACEnet meat processing survey. Ohio Farm Bureau member Paul Dorrance has the details.