Our Ohio Weekly: The Business of News in a Digital World

The business of news – how it’s generated, how it’s distributed and how it’s consumed has changed exponentially in what seems like a very short time and it keeps changing. What used to be local TV stations and hundreds of local newspapers has morphed into countless television networks and, sadly, very few newspapers covering small town America. That was the topic of conversation at a recent luncheon at the Columbus Metropolitan Club. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear from industry experts from print and broadcast about the changing landscape of news in a digital world.

00:00 – Alan Miller, Executive Editor for The Columbus Dispatch, Walker Evans, Co-Founder & CEO of Columbus Underground and Denise Eck, News Director for WCMH NBC4 talk about how their industry has been changing as the world becomes fully digital.

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture”, hear from the President of Ohio State’s Collegiate Farm Bureau, Tyler Zimpfer, and why he is passionate about getting involved in ag, and getting others involved, at the college level.

32:20 – Ben Gammie, Ohio Apples Board President and 4th generation owner & grower of Quarry Hill Orchard, talks about the apple industry and how agritourism has faired over the past 18 months.