Our Ohio Weekly: A Farm Science Review preview

The Ohio State University’s Farm Science Review, which was held online last year because of the pandemic, will return this year to be live and in person for the 59th annual event. Farm Science Review attracts over 100,000 visitors from all over the United States and Canada, who come for three days to peruse 4,000 product lines from 600 commercial exhibitors, and learn the latest in agricultural production. On this week’s Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about this year’s Farm Science Review.

00:00 – Farm Science Review manager, Nick Zachrich, and OSU Extension Educator Brooke Beam give a preview of this year’s event.

16:50 – A new infrastructure bill has passed the Senate and is on its way to the House. Ohio Farm Bureau’s Brandon Kern discusses what this legislation would mean for agriculture in Ohio and across the country.

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture”, northeast Ohio’s Lori Keener shares the story of the trust her family put into the Ohio Farm Bureau and Nationwide over many generations after he experience of turning in a decades old life policy.

32:20 – More than 830 river miles are protected in the Ohio scenic river system, with some new designations being proposed. Ohio Farm Bureau policy counsel, Leah Curtis, discusses The Ohio Scenic Rivers Program.

42:20 – Shelby County Farm Bureau organization director, Jill Smith, has information about the upcoming Growing Women in Agriculture: An Empowerment Celebration coming up next month.