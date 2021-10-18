Our Ohio Weekly: Meet Agriculture Carbon Market Companies

Just like farmers have markets for their corn, soybeans, wheat and livestock, there’s now a small, but growing, commodity market for building and storing carbon in a farm’s soils. So how do farmers get paid for storing carbon? On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about carbon markets from guests on Ohio Farm Bureau’s Field Day podcast.

00:00 – Julia Brown, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the Ohio Soybean Association talks about the quickly emerging carbon market and what farmers need to do to prepare for carbon sequestration programs in their area.

16:50 – Amanda Bahn-Ziegler, Account Manager for Truterra, discusses their emergence in the carbon space and their TruCarbon program, which has been available for farmers to cash in carbon credits from their farming practices.

23:50 – Hear from the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2021 Discussion Meet, Stacie Anderson, on this week’s To the Beat of Agriculture. Her roots in agriculture run deep as memories of old school Farm Bureau meetings happily linger in her past.

32:20 – Aldyen Donnelly, co-founder of Nori Inc., shares all things carbon and what programming Nori offers for farmers interested in carbon sequestration.

42:20 – Mike Thompson and Bryan Randell from Indigo Ag visit about their carbon programs available for farmers across the state.