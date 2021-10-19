Launched by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019, H2Ohio is a comprehensive water quality initiative that is addressing serious water issues that have been building in Ohio for decades. Areas of concern include harmful algal blooms on Lake Erie caused by phosphorus runoff from farm fertilizer, wastewater, and home sewage treatment systems due to aging infrastructure, and lead contamination from old water pipes and fixtures. H2Ohio was first funded by the Ohio General Assembly with an investment of $172 million in the 2020-2021 state budget, which allowed the program to rollout to 14 counties in the Maumee River Watershed. Additional funding in the latest budget means the program is expanding. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out what H2Ohio means for the state’s agriculture sector.

00:00 – Clark Hudson, program coordinator for H2Ohio in the Western Lake Erie Basin, gives an update on the water quality initiative.

23:50 – After a series of life-changing events while serving as a U.S. soldier, Matt Schaar took his determination and fortitude from the battlefield to the farm fields. Hear his story “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Dirk Pollitt, Nationwide’s vice president of farm sales and underwriting shares how you can nominate a deserving ag educator for the Golden Owl Award, and Ivory Harlow has the details on the upcoming event, “The Meating” for those interested in the meat processing sector.

42:20 – Honeybees are growing in popularity in Ohio, but what are some things to consider if you are looking to become a beekeeper? Policy Counsel Leah Curtis talks about the basics of beekeeping.