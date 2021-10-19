Lake Erie Shore

Launched by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019, H2Ohio is a comprehensive water quality initiative that is addressing serious water issues that have been building in Ohio for decades. Areas of concern include harmful algal blooms on Lake Erie caused by phosphorus runoff from farm fertilizer, wastewater, and home sewage treatment systems due to aging infrastructure, and lead contamination from old water pipes and fixtures. H2Ohio was first funded by the Ohio General Assembly with an investment of $172 million in the 2020-2021 state budget, which allowed the program to rollout to 14 counties in the Maumee River Watershed. Additional funding in the latest budget means the program is expanding. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out what H2Ohio means for the state’s agriculture sector.

00:00 – Clark Hudson, program coordinator for H2Ohio in the Western Lake Erie Basin, gives an update on the water quality initiative.

23:50 – After a series of life-changing events while serving as a U.S. soldier, Matt Schaar took his determination and fortitude from the battlefield to the farm fields. Hear his story “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Dirk Pollitt, Nationwide’s vice president of farm sales and underwriting shares how you can nominate a deserving ag educator for the Golden Owl Award, and Ivory Harlow has the details on the upcoming event, “The Meating” for those interested in the meat processing sector.

42:20 – Honeybees are growing in popularity in Ohio, but what are some things to consider if you are looking to become a beekeeper? Policy Counsel Leah Curtis talks about the basics of beekeeping.

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Kalmbach Feeds
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Kalmbach Feeds

Kalmbach Feeds
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
