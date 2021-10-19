2021 Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Development Committee

Twenty Ohio Farm Bureau leaders are serving on the organization’s 2021 Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December. In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject matter experts and Farm Bureau staff on a variety of topics. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear from some of the members of this year’s Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Development Committee.

00:00 – Dr. Larry Antosch, senior director of policy development and environmental policy with Ohio Farm Bureau and OFBF Policy Development Committee members Danielle Burch and Jonathan Zucker talk about the issues Farm Bureau is looking at ahead of this year’s annual meeting.

23:50 – Nicole Gunderman works on a Cincinnati farm that was recently awarded an Action and Awareness Grant from Ohio Farm Bureau for their important work. Find out more about Gorman Heritage Farm “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – The Ohio State University College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences will present a free, virtual Let’s Talk About Caregivers and Mental Health Support workshop Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. The workshop is designed for caregivers who live in a rural setting and anyone who lives/works on a farm. OSU’s Laura Agkerman has the details.

42:20 – County Farm Bureaus in east central Ohio are taking a different approach to Mental Health awareness. Organization Director Trevor Kirkpatrick shares how a check engine light is making the connection to mental health for area farmers.

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Kalmbach Feeds
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein

Kalmbach Feeds

Kalmbach Feeds
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
