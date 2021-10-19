Twenty Ohio Farm Bureau leaders are serving on the organization’s 2021 Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December. In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject matter experts and Farm Bureau staff on a variety of topics. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear from some of the members of this year’s Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Development Committee.

00:00 – Dr. Larry Antosch, senior director of policy development and environmental policy with Ohio Farm Bureau and OFBF Policy Development Committee members Danielle Burch and Jonathan Zucker talk about the issues Farm Bureau is looking at ahead of this year’s annual meeting.

23:50 – Nicole Gunderman works on a Cincinnati farm that was recently awarded an Action and Awareness Grant from Ohio Farm Bureau for their important work. Find out more about Gorman Heritage Farm “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – The Ohio State University College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences will present a free, virtual Let’s Talk About Caregivers and Mental Health Support workshop Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. The workshop is designed for caregivers who live in a rural setting and anyone who lives/works on a farm. OSU’s Laura Agkerman has the details.

42:20 – County Farm Bureaus in east central Ohio are taking a different approach to Mental Health awareness. Organization Director Trevor Kirkpatrick shares how a check engine light is making the connection to mental health for area farmers.