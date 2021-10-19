According to Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, nearly 31% of Ohio or over 8 million acres of the state is under forest cover. Almost 6 million of those acres are held by some 336,000 nonindustrial private landowners. If you are one of those owners, you probably already know that properly managing your woodland improves forest health, aesthetics, and wildlife habitat. It also provides soil stabilization, clean water, self-satisfaction, and a potential source of income. On this week’s Our Ohio Weekly, we discover more about Ohio’s timber industry.

00:00 – John Kehn, northern service forestry coordinator, Division of Forestry at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, gives an overview of Ohio’s timber industry.

16:50 – Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ John Kehn talks about the education needed when it comes to timber and the efforts being made on that front.

23:50 – Wyandot County pig farmer Randy Brown has been farming for over 40 years and his efforts on his farm and in the industry were recently recognized. Hear his story “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Farm Science Review is back in person this year. Adam Carney, senior director of membership sales and marketing with Ohio Farm Bureau, gives a preview of what is happening in OFBF’s barn this year at FSR.

42:20 – Kelly Burns, executive director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, talks about the Youth Pathways to Careers on Agriculture grant program and its mission to introduce and train students for high-demand jobs in the farm and food sector.