According to Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, nearly 31% of Ohio or over 8 million acres of the state is under forest cover. Almost 6 million of those acres are held by some 336,000 nonindustrial private landowners. If you are one of those owners, you probably already know that properly managing your woodland improves forest health, aesthetics, and wildlife habitat. It also provides soil stabilization, clean water, self-satisfaction, and a potential source of income. On this week’s Our Ohio Weekly, we discover more about Ohio’s timber industry.

00:00 – John Kehn, northern service forestry coordinator, Division of Forestry at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, gives an overview of Ohio’s timber industry.

16:50 – Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ John Kehn talks about the education needed when it comes to timber and the efforts being made on that front.

23:50 – Wyandot County pig farmer Randy Brown has been farming for over 40 years and his efforts on his farm and in the industry were recently recognized. Hear his story “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Farm Science Review is back in person this year. Adam Carney, senior director of membership sales and marketing with Ohio Farm Bureau, gives a preview of what is happening in OFBF’s barn this year at FSR.

42:20 – Kelly Burns, executive director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, talks about the Youth Pathways to Careers on Agriculture grant program and its mission to introduce and train students for high-demand jobs in the farm and food sector.

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Kalmbach Feeds
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Kalmbach Feeds

Kalmbach Feeds
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Suggested Tags: