Our Ohio Weekly: Electric vehicles and agriculture
The vast majority of electric vehicles are on California, New York, Florida and Texas highways, but when will we start seeing them in rural areas and even put to use on farms?Read More
Ohio Farm Bureau’s farmer leaders, including young agricultural professionals, AgriPOWER Class XII members, along with county presidents and vice presidents, made their way to Washington, D.C. at the end of September.
Ohio Farm Bureau’s farmer leaders, including young agricultural professionals, AgriPOWER Class XII members, along with county presidents and vice presidents, made their way to Washington, D.C. at the end of September. Over three days, participants heard from experts and, in turn, voiced their thoughts on topics as far reaching as tax policy to climate to broadband development. This week on Our Ohio Weekly, hear more about this opportunity for members to help legislators make the connection between what is happening on Ohio farms and what is being debated in the halls of Congress and within federal agencies.
00:00 – Sen. Rob Portman visits with participants on the 2021 Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience trip about legislation currently being considered by Congress.
16:50 – Sen. Sherrod Brown talks with Ohio Farm Bureau members about the infrastructure legislation he had a hand in developing and what it would mean for Ohio.
23:50 – Colin Brown, a former sous chef who began growing ingredients in his own garden, now has his own farm to table restaurant in the Cleveland area. He tells his story “To the Beat of Agriculture.”
32:20 – Megan and Tyrone Brannon are co-chairs of the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals state committee. They were part of this year’s Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and they share what being a part of the trip meant to them.
42:20 – Hardin County Farm Bureau Vice President Austin Heil gives his recap of the week in D.C. visiting with legislators and his takeaway from being on the trip.
The vast majority of electric vehicles are on California, New York, Florida and Texas highways, but when will we start seeing them in rural areas and even put to use on farms?Read More
Ohio Farm Bureau’s farmer leaders, including young agricultural professionals, AgriPOWER Class XII members, along with county presidents and vice presidents,…Read More
According to Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, nearly 31% of Ohio or over 8 million acres of the state is under forest cover.Read More
On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear from some of the members of this year’s Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Development Committee.Read More
H2Ohio is a water quality initiative that addresses water issues in Ohio, including Lake Erie algal blooms caused by phosphorus runoff from farm fertilizer, wastewater, and home sewage treatment systems due to aging infrastructure, and lead contamination from old water pipes and fixtures.Read More
Earlier this year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 2 into law, creating the Ohio Broadband Expansion Program. Then, as…Read More