Ohio Farm Bureau’s farmer leaders, including young agricultural professionals, AgriPOWER Class XII members, along with county presidents and vice presidents, made their way to Washington, D.C. at the end of September. Over three days, participants heard from experts and, in turn, voiced their thoughts on topics as far reaching as tax policy to climate to broadband development. This week on Our Ohio Weekly, hear more about this opportunity for members to help legislators make the connection between what is happening on Ohio farms and what is being debated in the halls of Congress and within federal agencies.

00:00 – Sen. Rob Portman visits with participants on the 2021 Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience trip about legislation currently being considered by Congress.

16:50 – Sen. Sherrod Brown talks with Ohio Farm Bureau members about the infrastructure legislation he had a hand in developing and what it would mean for Ohio.

23:50 – Colin Brown, a former sous chef who began growing ingredients in his own garden, now has his own farm to table restaurant in the Cleveland area. He tells his story “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Megan and Tyrone Brannon are co-chairs of the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals state committee. They were part of this year’s Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and they share what being a part of the trip meant to them.

42:20 – Hardin County Farm Bureau Vice President Austin Heil gives his recap of the week in D.C. visiting with legislators and his takeaway from being on the trip.

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein

Kalmbach Feeds

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

