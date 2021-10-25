Our Ohio Weekly: EVs and Agriculture

The first electric vehicle was created in 1832. Needless to say the technology has come a long way since that time and now there are more than 10 million Electric Vehicles on the road. The vast majority of these EVs are on California, New York, Florida and Texas highways, but when will we start seeing EVs in rural areas and even put to use on farms? On this Our Ohio Weekly, we take a look into EVs and agriculture.

00:00 – Secretary of State Frank LaRose is looking for people to work the polls on November 2nd. He talks about the process and the benefits of working on Election Day.

05:05 – Dale Arnold, Ohio Farm Bureau’s Director of Energy Policy and Dr. Scott Shearer, a professor and chair of the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Ohio State University talk about the future of EVs use in agriculture.

23:50 – On this week’s edition of To the Beat of Agriculture, meet the recipient of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2021 Outstanding Young Farmer Award and learn how he is leading the next generation of farmers.

32:20 – October is Cooperative Month! Farm Credit Mid-America Senior Vice President Agricultural Lending, Tara Durbin, discusses the advantages and benefits of being part of a co-op.

42:20 – The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association just wrapped up their 2021 Ohio Fairs season. OHHA’s Frank Fraas has a recap.