Bowman & Landes turkeys

Farmers coming together to create solutions is as old as farming itself. With labor shortages always seeming to be an issue, Hirsch Fruit Farm and Way Farms in southern Ohio worked together with Ohio Farm Bureau benefits partner Great Lakes Ag Labor Service to come up with an H-2A foreign worker solution to help solve their employment needs. Read their story in November/December Our Ohio magazine. 

Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column welcomes everyone to the 103rd Annual Meeting of Ohio Farm Bureau in December in Columbus. In this issue, he talks about the excitement of being Together Again this year, and the need to make decisions to secure a robust future for the organization. 

With the holiday season upon us, we talk turkey with Bowman & Landes in Miami County. Their free-range poultry operation has been growing and innovating since 1948. Also innovating are a rural Warren County family who decided to take matters into their own hands when a lack of reliable internet thwarted their plans to provide job and educational opportunities in their area. Ohio Gig and Fiber Capital Partners have big plans to build a fiber network throughout Ohio Appalachia literally from the ground up. 

Also on the climb is vertical farming in Butler County, as Our Ohio travels to 80 Acres Farms in Hamilton to talk about the operation’s climate controlled produce farm. In Mercer County we meet a couple who, after a long court battle over property rights, finally received some compensation for land taken 10 years earlier. 

In this issue of the magazine, we also learn about Feeding Minds Press, which is part of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. The book publisher focuses on ag-related books that tell children the real behind the scenes farm stories in an entertaining fashion. This fall Feeding Minds Press featured Ohio author Michelle Houts.  

These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters. A digital edition is also available.

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Kalmbach Feeds
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Kalmbach Feeds

Kalmbach Feeds
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
