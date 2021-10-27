Farmers coming together to create solutions is as old as farming itself. With labor shortages always seeming to be an issue, Hirsch Fruit Farm and Way Farms in southern Ohio worked together with Ohio Farm Bureau benefits partner Great Lakes Ag Labor Service to come up with an H-2A foreign worker solution to help solve their employment needs. Read their story in November/December Our Ohio magazine.

Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column welcomes everyone to the 103rd Annual Meeting of Ohio Farm Bureau in December in Columbus. In this issue, he talks about the excitement of being Together Again this year, and the need to make decisions to secure a robust future for the organization.

With the holiday season upon us, we talk turkey with Bowman & Landes in Miami County. Their free-range poultry operation has been growing and innovating since 1948. Also innovating are a rural Warren County family who decided to take matters into their own hands when a lack of reliable internet thwarted their plans to provide job and educational opportunities in their area. Ohio Gig and Fiber Capital Partners have big plans to build a fiber network throughout Ohio Appalachia literally from the ground up.

Also on the climb is vertical farming in Butler County, as Our Ohio travels to 80 Acres Farms in Hamilton to talk about the operation’s climate controlled produce farm. In Mercer County we meet a couple who, after a long court battle over property rights, finally received some compensation for land taken 10 years earlier.

In this issue of the magazine, we also learn about Feeding Minds Press, which is part of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. The book publisher focuses on ag-related books that tell children the real behind the scenes farm stories in an entertaining fashion. This fall Feeding Minds Press featured Ohio author Michelle Houts.

These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters. A digital edition is also available.