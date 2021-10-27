The first electric vehicle was created in 1832. Needless to say the technology has come a long way since that time, and now there are more than 10 million electric vehicles on the road. The vast majority of them are on California, New York, Florida and Texas highways, but when will we start seeing them in rural areas and even put to use on farms? On this Our Ohio Weekly, we take a look into electric vehicles and agriculture.

00:00 – Secretary of State Frank LaRose is looking for people to work the polls Nov. 2. He talks about the process and the benefits of working on Election Day.

05:05 – Dale Arnold, Ohio Farm Bureau director of energy policy and Dr. Scott Shearer, a professor and chair of the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Ohio State University talk about the future of EV use in agriculture.

23:50 – On this week’s edition of To the Beat of Agriculture, meet Kyle Stockton, the recipient of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2021 Outstanding Young Farmer Award and learn how he is leading the next generation of farmers.

32:20 – October is Cooperative Month. Tara Durbin, Farm Credit Mid-America senior vice president agricultural lending discusses the advantages and benefits of being part of a co-op.

42:20 – The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association just wrapped up its 2021 Ohio fairs season. OHHA’s Frank Fraas has a recap.