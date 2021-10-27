electric vehicles

The first electric vehicle was created in 1832. Needless to say the technology has come a long way since that time, and now there are more than 10 million electric vehicles on the road. The vast majority of them are on California, New York, Florida and Texas highways, but when will we start seeing them in rural areas and even put to use on farms? On this Our Ohio Weekly, we take a look into electric vehicles and agriculture.

Our Ohio Weekly · EVs and Agriculture

00:00 – Secretary of State Frank LaRose is looking for people to work the polls Nov. 2. He talks about the process and the benefits of working on Election Day.

05:05 – Dale Arnold, Ohio Farm Bureau director of energy policy and Dr. Scott Shearer, a professor and chair of the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Ohio State University talk about the future of EV use in agriculture.

23:50 – On this week’s edition of To the Beat of Agriculture, meet Kyle Stockton, the recipient of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2021 Outstanding Young Farmer Award and learn how he is leading the next generation of farmers.

32:20 – October is Cooperative Month. Tara Durbin, Farm Credit Mid-America senior vice president agricultural lending  discusses the advantages and benefits of being part of a co-op.

42:20 – The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association just wrapped up its 2021 Ohio fairs season. OHHA’s Frank Fraas has a recap.

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they'll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there's a lot of camaraderie built because you're meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Kalmbach Feeds
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein

Kalmbach Feeds

Kalmbach Feeds
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

