The Collegiate Farm Bureau at The Ohio State University serves many purposes. The organization provides support to students who are engaged in the field of agriculture and is a connection between current industry professionals and students engaged in the field of agriculture. The organization also works to familiarize members with, and to maintain cooperative relationships with, Ohio Farm Bureau and AFBF and it creates a diverse student organization that is educated and passionate about the agriculture industry, farm policy, and innovation. Learn more about Ohio State’s Collegiate Farm Bureau on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Collegiate Farm Bureau at The Ohio State University President Tyler Zimpfer and Vice President Joel Shoup talk about their organization and why the chose to get involved in their leadership roles.

16:50 – Ohio’s Treasurer Robert Sprague talks about his proposed modifications to the state’s AgLink program to help more farmers get reduced interest operating loans.

23:50 – 2021 Ohio Youth Capital Challenge winners Emily Scaff and Cadence Richard share the details of their project that earned them a scholarship in this week’s “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Find out more about the 2022 Ohio Youth Capital Challenge from Ohio Farm Bureau’s program specialist, Kelsey Turner.

42:20 – Who you vote for and who you vote with may be changing as Ohio’s election map gets a refresh through a process called “Redistricting”. Leah Curtis, Ohio Farm Bureau’s policy council talks about the process.