The Collegiate Farm Bureau at The Ohio State University serves many purposes. The organization provides support to students who are engaged in the field of agriculture and is a connection between current industry professionals and students engaged in the field of agriculture. The organization also works to familiarize members with, and to maintain cooperative relationships with, Ohio Farm Bureau and AFBF and it creates a diverse student organization that is educated and passionate about the agriculture industry, farm policy, and innovation. Learn more about Ohio State’s Collegiate Farm Bureau on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Collegiate Farm Bureau at The Ohio State University President Tyler Zimpfer and Vice President Joel Shoup talk about their organization and why the chose to get involved in their leadership roles.

16:50 – Ohio’s Treasurer Robert Sprague talks about his proposed modifications to the state’s AgLink program to help more farmers get reduced interest operating loans.

23:50 – 2021 Ohio Youth Capital Challenge winners Emily Scaff and Cadence Richard share the details of their project that earned them a scholarship in this week’s “To the Beat of Agriculture”.

32:20 – Find out more about the 2022 Ohio Youth Capital Challenge from Ohio Farm Bureau’s program specialist, Kelsey Turner.

42:20 – Who you vote for and who you vote with may be changing as Ohio’s election map gets a refresh through a process called “Redistricting”. Leah Curtis, Ohio Farm Bureau’s policy council talks about the process.

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein

If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

