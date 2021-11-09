Ohio Farm Bureau members first met Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee member Jaclyn Krymowski back in 2019, when she shared about her life as a young farmer in the November Growing our Generation enewsletter. She described herself as a blogger, freelance ag writer, passionate agvocate and aspiring agribusiness entrepreneur. Plus, the Medina County native was the first generation in her family to raise registered Alpine and Nubian dairy goats.

Today, the Ohio State graduate owns a communications company: the Herdbook Ag Media and is a full-time writer (including contribution to Our Ohio magazine) and she is a member of the Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee.

“I was looking for a career change and more opportunities to grow myself personally where I wanted to. I had been doing freelance on the side since my senior year of college,” she said. Krymowski said writing has been a strength for her ever since she was young, but back then, she didn’t know it would become her full-time career.

“When I was pursuing a major in animal science, I chose communications as a minor. An internship with Progressive Publishing–who publishes both Progressive Dairy and Progressive Cattle magazines–is where I got my first experience putting both elements (animal sciences and communications) together.”

Growing up in 4-H, she has been involved with the dairy industry since college and with goats since childhood. She serves as a goat judge for Holmes County Fair, she continues to help with the Delaware County Fair dairy cattle show and still makes goat milk soap on the side.

Her introduction to Farm Bureau came via the Young Agricultural Professionals winter leadership conference while she was in college. “I’ve gone almost every year since then,” she said. It was there that she learned about the state committee opportunity and its role, which she said made an impression on her.

Currently she is involved with planning the 2022 winter leadership conference, serving on the marketing and promotion subcommittee. “We have an incredible array of speakers and topics. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall is the keynote, plus all the learning sessions and seminars. Even if just one or two topics are of interest, it is worth your drive,” she said.

“Farm Bureau involvement has taught me how to grow my professional and leadership experience outside of the workforce and how to do that in a community-centric way. I definitely want to keep going with communication and do what I’m doing in my business. I’m making a strong contribution to agricultural communication that way,” she said.

Conference details

This year, the Winter Leadership Experience conference is taking place in Cincinnati at the Duke Energy Center. Registration for the conference is open now. See the complete list of sessions.

