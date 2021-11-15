According to USDA’s Farm Service Agency, nearly 3%, or 35.2 million acres of U.S. farmland is foreign-owned as of December, 2019. Several states have enacted laws or introduced legislation to limit foreign ownership of farmland in the United States. The National Agricultural Law Center joins us on this Our Ohio Weekly to provide a status report on those laws and where Ohio stands on the issue of foreign-owned ag land.

00:00 – The National Agricultural Law Center’s Harrison Pittman explores the past, present and future of federal and state laws as well as legislative proposals relating to foreign ownership of agricultural land.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear the story of northwest Ohio farmer Austin Heil as he talks about his deep roots in Ohio agriculture dating back to the 1800s. He is also the man behind a charity bike ride that spells “Ohio” in cursive, all to raise money for a great cause.

32:20 – More with Harrison Pittman of the National Ag Law Center discussing foreign ownership of U.S. farmland.

42:20 – Sharon Casapulla, president of the Ohio Rural Health Association, highlights the upcoming National Rural Health Day and her organization’s Rural Health Improvement Plan.

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Kalmbach Feeds
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Kalmbach Feeds

Kalmbach Feeds
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Suggested Tags: