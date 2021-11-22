Legal with Leah: Force Majeure
On this Legal with Leah, find out more about this contract provision and what you need to look for when entering into an agreement.Read More
AquaBounty President and CEO, Sylvia Wulf gives insights into the Salmon industry and her company’s plans for growth to meet market demands.
A different type of farm is coming to the Buckeye State. Soon, the town of Pioneer, Ohio will be home to a nearly 500,000 square feet facility that will be used to grow Atlantic Salmon. Science and technology breakthroughs from 30 years ago have spawned into a burgeoning industry where farms grow quality food to a booming world population and produce that food with their neighbors and the environment in mind. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about AquaBounty, one of Ohio’s newest farmers.
00:00 – AquaBounty President and CEO, Sylvia Wulf gives insights into the Salmon industry and her company’s plans for growth to meet market demands.
23:50 – Young Ag Professionals State Committee member Sara Tallmadge tells her ag story “To the Beat of Agriculture” and has important information about the 2022 YAP Winter Leadership Experience.
32:20 – Micah Mensing, Farm Credit Mid-America’s Growing Forward Specialist, shares how his organization supports the next generation of agriculture.
42:20 – The Thanksgiving Dinner Price Survey was recently released by American Farm Bureau. Their Senior Economist, Veronica Nigh, has the details.
