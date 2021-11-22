A different type of farm is coming to the Buckeye State. Soon, the town of Pioneer, Ohio will be home to a nearly 500,000 square feet facility that will be used to grow Atlantic Salmon. Science and technology breakthroughs from 30 years ago have spawned into a burgeoning industry where farms grow quality food to a booming world population and produce that food with their neighbors and the environment in mind. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about AquaBounty, one of Ohio’s newest farmers.

00:00 – AquaBounty President and CEO, Sylvia Wulf gives insights into the Salmon industry and her company’s plans for growth to meet market demands.

23:50 – Young Ag Professionals State Committee member Sara Tallmadge tells her ag story “To the Beat of Agriculture” and has important information about the 2022 YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

32:20 – Micah Mensing, Farm Credit Mid-America’s Growing Forward Specialist, shares how his organization supports the next generation of agriculture.

42:20 – The Thanksgiving Dinner Price Survey was recently released by American Farm Bureau. Their Senior Economist, Veronica Nigh, has the details.