Our Ohio Weekly: Farm Stress and Mental Health
Experts address the issues of farm stress and mental health and discuss whether they are getting as much attention as needed when it comes to helping those looking for resources.Read More
Learn about the current status of farm stress and mental health and what is being done to bring the important issue to light across rural America.
Farm life can be demanding and stressful and those stresses have reached a critical stage with pandemic impacts on top of natural disasters, extreme weather events, financial pressures due to fluctuating commodity prices, labor shortages, trade disruptions and other factors over the past several years. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out if the issues of farm stress and mental health are getting as much attention as needed when it comes to helping those looking for resources.
00:00 – Highland County farmers Nathan Brown and Brandon Fullenkamp, along with mental health expert Adrienne DeSutter talk about the current status of farm stress and mental health and what is being done to bring the important issue to light across rural America.
23:50 – Hear from Ryan Matthews on “To the Beat of Agriculture”. He is a new member of the Young Ag Professional state committee and he shares how Farm Bureau played an important role in his life and gives some details about the upcoming YAP Winter Leadership Experience.
32:20 – The farm stress and mental health conversation with Nathan Brown, Brandon Fullenkamp and Adrienne DeSutter continues.
42:20 – To prepare for the ag census, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is currently conducting the National Agricultural Classification Survey to help identify all agricultural activity across the country. State Statistician Cheryl Turner with the Ohio Field Office of the USDA/NASS Great Lakes Region has the details.
