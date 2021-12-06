Farmer Stress

Farm life can be demanding and stressful and those stresses have reached a critical stage with pandemic impacts on top of natural disasters, extreme weather events, financial pressures due to fluctuating commodity prices, labor shortages, trade disruptions and other factors over the past several years. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out if the issues of farm stress and mental health are getting as much attention as needed when it comes to helping those looking for resources.

00:00 – Highland County farmers Nathan Brown and Brandon Fullenkamp, along with mental health expert Adrienne DeSutter talk about the current status of farm stress and mental health and what is being done to bring the important issue to light across rural America.

23:50 – Hear from Ryan Matthews on “To the Beat of Agriculture”. He is a new member of the Young Ag Professional state committee and he shares how Farm Bureau played an important role in his life and gives some details about the upcoming YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

32:20 – The farm stress and mental health conversation with Nathan Brown, Brandon Fullenkamp and Adrienne DeSutter continues.

42:20 – To prepare for the ag census, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is currently conducting the National Agricultural Classification Survey to help identify all agricultural activity across the country. State Statistician Cheryl Turner with the Ohio Field Office of the USDA/NASS Great Lakes Region has the details.

Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Suggested Tags: