Farmers will be the first to tell you there is no better life than life on the farm. But it certainly isn’t for everybody. Early mornings, long days and dirt under the nails isn’t as appealing as most other jobs out there, but nonetheless those not-so-attractive jobs still need to be done. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out how the big picture of Food and Ag Labor looks and what worker shortages mean for the farm sector and for consumers down the line.

00:00 – Ohio State Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics Assistant Professor Dr. Margaret Jodlowski gives an update on Ohio Food & Agricultural Labor

23:50 – To the Beat of Agriculture, Hannah Divencenzo shares the importance of networking at the upcoming YAP Winter Leadership Experience and how this conference has personally impacted her own life.

32:20 – Year end is quickly approaching and it is time to update and gather financial information. While some may avoid or procrastinate this step, Farm Credit Mid-America’s Regional Vice President Agricultural Lending, Rudi Pitzer-Perry says it is critical to your long-term and short-term success as an operation.

42:20 – Jackson/Vinton County Farm Bureau Organization Director Kim Harless has all of the details on this year’s Drive-Thru Breakfast with Santa in the Barn.