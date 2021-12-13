Our Ohio Weekly: Food and Ag Labor
On this Our Ohio Weekly get an update on the Food and Ag Labor issues and the outlook for farmers, farm workers and jobs all along the food supply chain.Read More
On this episode, find out what the big picture of Food and Ag Labor looks like and what shortages mean for the farmer level and for consumers down the line.
Farmers will be the first to tell you there is no better life than life on the farm. But it certainly isn’t for everybody. Early mornings, long days and dirt under the nails isn’t as appealing as most other jobs out there, but nonetheless those not-so-attractive jobs still need to be done. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out how the big picture of Food and Ag Labor looks and what worker shortages mean for the farm sector and for consumers down the line.
00:00 – Ohio State Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics Assistant Professor Dr. Margaret Jodlowski gives an update on Ohio Food & Agricultural Labor
23:50 – To the Beat of Agriculture, Hannah Divencenzo shares the importance of networking at the upcoming YAP Winter Leadership Experience and how this conference has personally impacted her own life.
32:20 – Year end is quickly approaching and it is time to update and gather financial information. While some may avoid or procrastinate this step, Farm Credit Mid-America’s Regional Vice President Agricultural Lending, Rudi Pitzer-Perry says it is critical to your long-term and short-term success as an operation.
42:20 – Jackson/Vinton County Farm Bureau Organization Director Kim Harless has all of the details on this year’s Drive-Thru Breakfast with Santa in the Barn.
On this Our Ohio Weekly get an update on the Food and Ag Labor issues and the outlook for farmers, farm workers and jobs all along the food supply chain.Read More
Experts address the issues of farm stress and mental health and discuss whether they are getting as much attention as needed when it comes to helping those looking for resources.Read More
Learn more about AquaBounty Salmon farm, one of Ohio agriculture’s newest members.Read More
Several states have enacted laws or introduced legislation to limit foreign ownership of farmland in the United States. The National Agricultural Law Center joins us on this Our Ohio Weekly to provide a status report on those laws and where Ohio stands on the issue of foreign-owned ag land.Read More
The Collegiate Farm Bureau at The Ohio State University serves many purposes. Learn more about this student-led organization.Read More
The vast majority of electric vehicles are on California, New York, Florida and Texas highways, but when will we start seeing them in rural areas and even put to use on farms?Read More