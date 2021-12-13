Farmers will be the first to tell you there is no better life than life on the farm. But it certainly isn’t for everybody. Early mornings, long days and dirt under the nails isn’t as appealing as most other jobs out there, but nonetheless those not-so-attractive jobs still need to be done. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out how the big picture of Food and Ag Labor looks and what worker shortages mean for the farm sector and for consumers down the line.

00:00 – Ohio State Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics Assistant Professor Dr. Margaret Jodlowski gives an update on Ohio Food & Agricultural Labor

23:50 – To the Beat of Agriculture, Hannah Divencenzo shares the importance of networking at the upcoming YAP Winter Leadership Experience and how this conference has personally impacted her own life.

32:20 – Year end is quickly approaching and it is time to update and gather financial information. While some may avoid or procrastinate this step, Farm Credit Mid-America’s Regional Vice President Agricultural Lending, Rudi Pitzer-Perry says it is critical to your long-term and short-term success as an operation.

42:20 – Jackson/Vinton County Farm Bureau Organization Director Kim Harless has all of the details on this year’s Drive-Thru Breakfast with Santa in the Barn.

Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Suggested Tags: