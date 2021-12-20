2021 Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting

Ohio Farm Bureau members were “Together Again” as the organization held its 103rd annual meeting earlier this month in Columbus. Nearly 385 delegates from all 88 Ohio counties established the organization’s policy goals for the coming year, elected leaders, recognized county Farm Bureau and individual achievements and honored industry leaders. On this Our Ohio Weekly, get a recap of this year’s annual meeting and hear from the organization’s President and Executive Vice President.

00:00 – Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson addresses the organization’s members at the 103rd Annual Meeting.

16:50 – At the Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting Kickoff Luncheon, Executive Vice President Adam Sharp gave remarks about the successes of 2021 and the goals for the coming year.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture”, we’ll hear from an ag lender who has also carried on the legacy of his family’s farm. Plus, learn more about Derek Snyder’s journey and what he is looking forward to at the upcoming Young Ag Professionals gathering.

32:20 – Applications for The Ohio Meat Processing Grant are now being accepted. Learn more about these grants from Brandon Kern, Ohio Farm Bureau’s senior director of state and national policy.

42:20 – Meet Jami Dellifield, the winner of the inaugural Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s “Y Prize” for her work on the issue of farmer mental health.

Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
