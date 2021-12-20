Ohio Farm Bureau members were “Together Again” as the organization held its 103rd annual meeting earlier this month in Columbus. Nearly 385 delegates from all 88 Ohio counties established the organization’s policy goals for the coming year, elected leaders, recognized county Farm Bureau and individual achievements and honored industry leaders. On this Our Ohio Weekly, get a recap of this year’s annual meeting and hear from the organization’s President and Executive Vice President.

00:00 – Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson addresses the organization’s members at the 103rd Annual Meeting.

16:50 – At the Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting Kickoff Luncheon, Executive Vice President Adam Sharp gave remarks about the successes of 2021 and the goals for the coming year.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture”, we’ll hear from an ag lender who has also carried on the legacy of his family’s farm. Plus, learn more about Derek Snyder’s journey and what he is looking forward to at the upcoming Young Ag Professionals gathering.

32:20 – Applications for The Ohio Meat Processing Grant are now being accepted. Learn more about these grants from Brandon Kern, Ohio Farm Bureau’s senior director of state and national policy.

42:20 – Meet Jami Dellifield, the winner of the inaugural Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s “Y Prize” for her work on the issue of farmer mental health.