A new year means new beginnings. One thing that is for certain is that Ohio Farm Bureau has positioned itself for strength through its 2022-2024 strategic plan, which Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column speaks to in the January/February 2022 issue of Our Ohio magazine.

Keeping Farm Bureau strong well into its next 100 years is important, especially as we look at supported policy which turned into law when the state budget was approved last year. Ohio Farm Bureau championed the growth of small to medium meat processors in the state as the supply chain link they contribute to became even more critical throughout the pandemic. Read how the Ohio Meat Processing Investment Program came to fruition in the January/February issue.

That program was just one of many Ohio Farm Bureau successes throughout this past year. In this issue, the 2021 Year in Review encapsulates other successes such as enhancing rural broadband, fighting for landowner rights and continuing support of the ever-expanding H2Ohio water quality initiative.

In January/February we also spend some time talking about youth in agriculture, through a story about collegiate Farm Bureaus at Wilmington College and Ohio State University, as well as an Ag 101 feature on a graduate student at Ohio State who has created a K-8 curriculum about farm safety.

Also in the first Our Ohio magazine of the year, we learn about two women who hold leadership posts in national ag groups, how a goat encounter at a county fair turned into a Grade A goat dairy business and the latest from the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network.

We also introduce a new group of chefs from Lorain County Community College’s Culinary Arts program who will once again provide the recipes for 2022 Our Ohio magazine, pictured above.

These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters. A digital edition is also available.