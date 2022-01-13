What does the future hold? That is a question that all of us ask and none of us can answer. Looking ahead is a daunting task and planning for the next phase takes courage and faith — the levels of which depend heavily on the amount of knowledge and experience you have.

Once again, Ohio Farm Bureau took a proactive approach when it comes to planning for what lies ahead and created a new Strategic Plan for 2022 through 2024. We certainly don’t have a crystal ball that tells us exactly what the next few years hold. However, thanks to input from a variety of valued stakeholders and partners, along with surveys with our board members, senior staff, peer organizations and members from all geographical areas of the state, we have a much better idea of where agriculture is headed and where our organization needs to be in order to provide the trusted services and advocacy you have come to expect.

We are coming into yet another revolution in agriculture, and the future of farming is changing. When it comes to genetics, technology and production systems, momentous advancements are happening daily. These changes are significantly modifying the supply chain, farm and food economics, consumer expectations, environmental demands, biosecurity and the types of threats farmers face.

In Ohio, we are seeing these developments and other changes to our agricultural landscape. Larger and smaller farms are on the rise and those farms and the businesses they work with are becoming more specialized.

Our members are changing as well. You are open to new ideas, concepts and strategies and you are adapting with trends that will keep Ohio agriculture successful for generations to come. You are more informed than ever before, and your energy to advocate for your way of life is palpable.

We are right there with you.

As part of the strategic plan, Ohio Farm Bureau is creating resources to feed your need for new ideas for your farm, family and community. Farm Bureau will be an organization that will deliver direct value for your farming or agricultural business. Professional growth opportunities and networking, insight into fascinating food chain trends and issues, and access to key policymakers in government and across the agri-food value chain will put you on the cutting edge of the industry.

The strength of Ohio Farm Bureau is rooted in providing members what they need to be prosperous and that hasn’t changed over the past century, although your needs certainly have. Our founding farmers would be amazed at where we are today, both as an organization and as an industry, but they realized, as we do today, that we must constantly seek out a better way forward. Using new and innovative ideas to keep your Farm Bureau viable, this new strategic plan does just that. We look forward to using it as a blueprint to provide you incredible value through powerful advocacy, engaging communications, key partnerships, dynamic leadership and staff, professional development opportunities, next generation involvement, meaningful benefits and much more.