Tara Durbin, incoming president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, serves as senior vice president – agricultural lending, Ohio for Farm Credit Mid-America, a financial services cooperative that serves the credit needs of those in rural communities and agriculture.

As senior vice president, Durbin provides strategic leadership for Farm Credit Mid-America as she guides team members across the state in their retail sales efforts. Durbin and her husband, Dusty, son Daxton, and English Mastiff Elmer live on their farm near Mount Vernon. They run a cash grain operation as well as a custom farming and application business, Dusty’s Ag Service Ltd.

Durbin has served on the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation board since 2017.

Q: Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation has been focused on building awareness and sharing more broadly the organization’s mission and its commitment to the future of Ohio agriculture. What are you most excited about as the philanthropic organization moves forward?

A: Over the last few years, the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation has put intentional focus on our purpose architecture to create more clarity and awareness around what the foundation is, and the work that we are committed to. Our focus is to inspire and educate the next generation of agricultural professionals through scholarships, innovative programming and grants. What excites me the most is from this work, we are in a strong position to catapult the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation to the next level, thus creating greater awareness around careers in agriculture and success to the next generation of agricultural professionals.

Q: You are the incoming president of the foundation board in 2022 and have served on the board since 2017. Tell us a little about the dedication of this board as the foundation continues to chart its future and reach set goals.

A: Serving on the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation board has truly been inspiring as I think about the dedication of our board members. There is an immense amount of passion around our mission and I believe that passion shines through in our messaging and outreach efforts. Serving with my fellow board members has also been a great opportunity for us all to learn from each other, and challenge each other, which has enabled our board to further grow and evolve. I am extremely proud of the work, time and talent that this board gives throughout the year. It is an honor to be a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation board and serve as the incoming president. I am encouraged and excited about what we can accomplish together, with the help and support of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and our foundation donors in 2022.

Q: What would you tell anyone who is contemplating becoming a donor about the foundation’s impact on the agriculture industry and youth who are interested in careers related to it?

A: We all want to be part of something greater than ourselves, something truly meaningful that positively makes an impact to someone’s life and to the greater good for our communities in which we live and work — a legacy, if you will. That sounds like a big and important life goal to tackle, and while it is, that does not mean it is difficult to do. Through your support of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, you are ensuring a future for our agricultural professionals of tomorrow and helping to shape the future of our agricultural industry that is so vital to Ohio’s economy and beyond. Your generosity provides an investment that lives far beyond today, and this is your opportunity to make a lasting difference for future generations.

Finally, I would encourage those who are interested in learning more about the foundation or who are interested in making a gift to please visit the online giving page or contact our executive director, Kelly Burns, at [email protected] or 614-246-8275.