Since our start as a small mutual auto insurance provider in 1926, Nationwide has watched farms evolve from horses and moldboard plows to drones and autonomous machinery. We’ve grown and evolved in that time, too.

As the No. 1 insurer of farms and ranches in the U.S.* and the exclusive property and casualty insurance provider for nine state Farm Bureaus (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia), Nationwide’s commitment to helping farmers and ranchers protect their next is stronger than ever.

We’re evolving as farmers and ranchers evolve

Every time agriculture leaps forward, so do we. That’s what protecting your next is all about: always looking and planning ahead – working to provide the insurance products and services progressive farmers and ranchers need to succeed.

Today, that means staying on the leading edge of new tools, practices and technology farmers and ranchers need to get their jobs done. Our firm grasp on these types of changes means we’ll continue to offer the products and services our customers need, whether they’re working to better align with public interest or grow and diversify a farm or ranch.

“We are always challenging ourselves to identify ways we can evolve our products and services. We take our commitment to supporting farmers and ranchers’ changing needs very seriously,” said Brad Liggett, president of Nationwide Agribusiness. “Nationwide is there for you today. We’re also working hard to make sure we protect your next.”

Valuable resources for Farm Bureau members

Nationwide offers business solutions to help Farm Bureau members protect their next. That means business planning, insurance tools and transition expertise, including:

• Farm, commercial and surplus/specialty insurance products to protect your life’s work.

• Personal insurance products and services for homes, vehicles and personal liability.

• Financial service products like life insurance, annuities and retirement plans.

As a Farm Bureau member, you are eligible for special savings on your Nationwide farm policy. And you may be eligible for other benefits, such as:

• Emergency roadside assistance coverage.

• Identity fraud expense.

• Arson/crime reporting awards.

• Accidental death coverage for youth organization animals (4-H or FFA).

And our Ag Insight Center provides expert tips and insights to help you navigate the changing agricultural landscape, run a successful business and maintain the safety of your operation.

Learn more about how to protect your next

As we continue to stay ahead of the curve for farmers and ranchers, find out how we can work together to protect your next. Visit FarmAgentFinder.com to talk with a Nationwide Farm Certified agent or visit NationwideAgribusiness.com for more details.

* A.M. Best Market Share Report 2020. “FARM BUREAU” and the Farm Bureau mark are registered service marks of the American Farm Bureau Federation and used under license by Nationwide.

Products underwritten by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Affiliated Companies. Not all Nationwide affiliated companies are mutual companies, and not all Nationwide members are insured by a mutual company. Subject to underwriting guidelines, review and approval. Products and discounts not available to all persons in all states. Nationwide Investment Services Corporation member FINRA. Home office: One Nationwide Plaza, Columbus, OH. Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle and other marks displayed on this page are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, unless otherwise disclosed. ©2021. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.