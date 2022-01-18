Ohio Agriculture

The first part of a new year is always a great time to reflect on the past 12 months and set goals for the next 12. What went right, what went wrong and what did we learn? On this Our Ohio Weekly, we ask those questions from an agricultural perspective and get the answers from an economist, an agronomist and an agribusiness leader.

00:00 – Dr. Roger Cryan, American Farm Bureau’s chief economist, Chris Henney, president and CEO of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association and John Brien, Eastern agronomy manager for AgriGold talk about the good and the bad from 2021 and take a look at 2022.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from Austin Troyer, a driven, first-generation livestock farmer and learn about how his unique plot of land influenced him to switch from cattle to sheep.

32:20 – Dr. Jay Martin, professor of ecological engineering, Department of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering at The Ohio State University talks about a couple innovative projects in the Western Lake Erie Basin dealing with nutrient runoff and conservation practice adoption.

Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Suggested Tags: