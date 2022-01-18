The first part of a new year is always a great time to reflect on the past 12 months and set goals for the next 12. What went right, what went wrong and what did we learn? On this Our Ohio Weekly, we ask those questions from an agricultural perspective and get the answers from an economist, an agronomist and an agribusiness leader.

00:00 – Dr. Roger Cryan, American Farm Bureau’s chief economist, Chris Henney, president and CEO of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association and John Brien, Eastern agronomy manager for AgriGold talk about the good and the bad from 2021 and take a look at 2022.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from Austin Troyer, a driven, first-generation livestock farmer and learn about how his unique plot of land influenced him to switch from cattle to sheep.

32:20 – Dr. Jay Martin, professor of ecological engineering, Department of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering at The Ohio State University talks about a couple innovative projects in the Western Lake Erie Basin dealing with nutrient runoff and conservation practice adoption.