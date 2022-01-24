Earlier this month, the American Farm Bureau Federation hosted its 103rd Annual Convention. Members from across the country traveled to Atlanta to celebrate successes of 2021 and set the organization’s priorities for 2022. Some VIPs also took part in the event, including AFBF President Zippy Duvall and the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, to share their expectations for farmers for this year and further into the future.

00:00 – American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall shares his stories from his travels across the country’s diverse agricultural landscape and how he takes what he learns from those farm visits to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

16:50 – Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary, shares what his agency is doing to address some of the major issues impacting agriculture.

23:50 – On this edition of “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet the recipient of the No-Till Farmer of the Year award from the Ohio No-Till Council, Jeff Duling, and learn about how his background influenced the way he farms today.

32:20 – Secretary Vilsack told AFBF members that farmers need technology in order to be sustainable and how USDA is working to expand broadband across the country.

42:20 – Vilsack addressed the issues of price transparency and supply chain disruptions affecting America’s livestock producers.