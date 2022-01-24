Zippy Duvall

Earlier this month, the American Farm Bureau Federation hosted its 103rd Annual Convention. Members from across the country traveled to Atlanta to celebrate successes of 2021 and set the organization’s priorities for 2022. Some VIPs also took part in the event, including AFBF President Zippy Duvall and the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, to share their expectations for farmers for this year and further into the future.

00:00 – American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall shares his stories from his travels across the country’s diverse agricultural landscape and how he takes what he learns from those farm visits to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

16:50 – Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary, shares what his agency is doing to address some of the major issues impacting agriculture.

23:50 – On this edition of “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet the recipient of the No-Till Farmer of the Year award from the Ohio No-Till Council, Jeff Duling, and learn about how his background influenced the way he farms today.

32:20 – Secretary Vilsack told AFBF members that farmers need technology in order to be sustainable and how USDA is working to expand broadband across the country.

42:20 – Vilsack addressed the issues of price transparency and supply chain disruptions affecting America’s livestock producers.

Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

