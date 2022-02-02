Being a member of Ohio Farm Bureau means having access to a suite of first-class business solutions that enhance your operation’s bottom line. Here is a small sampling of what is available to members.

Farm Labor Solution:

Great Lakes Ag Labor Services

Founded by Michigan Farm Bureau in 2014, Great Lakes Agricultural Labor Services, LLC is a full service agent helping farms secure labor through the H-2A foreign worker visa program. GLALS’ team works closely with farm sector employers to ensure their agricultural business is properly staffed, prepared and everyone is on the same page. Farmers looking for H-2A labor next summer and fall should contact Great Lakes now to get the process started. Visit the Great Lakes Ag Labor website or call for more information: 517-679-4779.

Farm Banking Solution:

Farm Bureau Bank

Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has served members across the country, delivering a banking experience tailored specifically for the Farm Bureau family. It works with Farm Bureaus in 45 states, including Ohio, and continues to grow as it provides new ways for Farm Bureau members to bank. The bank helps grow traditions, gives back to agricultural communities and offers financial convenience for farmers’ unique way of life.

Energy Solution:

Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program

The Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program is partnering with New Wave Energy Corporation. New Wave Energy is an electricity and natural gas supplier, offering low-cost energy supply to homes, farms and businesses across New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Since its inception in 2018, the Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program, a trusted business solution for members with energy needs, has been helping members through energy education as well as financial savings on electricity and natural gas.

Take advantage of these Ohio Farm Bureau member benefits.