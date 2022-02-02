Sun soybean field Ohio

Being a member of Ohio Farm Bureau means having access to a suite of first-class business solutions that enhance your operation’s bottom line. Here is a small sampling of what is available to members.

Farm Labor Solution:

Great Lakes Ag Labor Services
Founded by Michigan Farm Bureau in 2014, Great Lakes Agricultural Labor Services, LLC is a full service agent helping farms secure labor through the H-2A foreign worker visa program. GLALS’ team works closely with farm sector employers to ensure their agricultural business is properly staffed, prepared and everyone is on the same page. Farmers looking for H-2A labor next summer and fall should contact Great Lakes now to get the process started. Visit the Great Lakes Ag Labor website or call for more information: 517-679-4779.

Farm Banking Solution:

Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has served members across the country, delivering a banking experience tailored specifically for the Farm Bureau family. It works with Farm Bureaus in 45 states, including Ohio, and continues to grow as it provides new ways for Farm Bureau members to bank. The bank helps grow traditions, gives back to agricultural communities and offers financial convenience for farmers’ unique way of life.

Energy Solution:

Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program
The Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program is partnering with New Wave Energy Corporation. New Wave Energy is an electricity and natural gas supplier, offering low-cost energy supply to homes, farms and businesses across New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Since its inception in 2018, the Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program, a trusted business solution for members with energy needs, has been helping members through energy education as well as financial savings on electricity and natural gas.

Take advantage of these Ohio Farm Bureau member benefits.

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
