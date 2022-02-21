The average Ohio farm real estate value, including land and buildings, averaged $6,600 per acre last year, according to the National Ag Statistics Service. That’s a 3.9% increase from 2020. Ohio’s cropland value was $6,800, an increase of 5.3% from the previous year, and pasture values in the Buckeye State were up 2.1% from 2020 at $3,440 per acre. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out what has caused this spike in land values and if the bubble will pop anytime soon.

00:00 – Randy Dickhut, senior vice president of real estate operations with Farmers National Company and Chip Carpenter, auctioneer/broker at United Country Real Estate & Auction Services discuss what they are seeing when it comes to farmland values across Ohio and the Corn Belt.

16:50 – Dickhut and Carpenter talk about how today’s land market compares to the 1980s and if the land value bubble will pop.

23:50 – On this episode of “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from Katelyn Hall, National Junior Miss Agriculture USA, about her involvement in ag and her plans for the remainder of her reign.

32:20 – Darla Munroe, a professor and chair of geography at Ohio State, gives details about a recent study that found five types of rural communities in Ohio.

42:20 – Munroe shares what concerns came out of Ohio State’s study on rural Ohio and find out about the upcoming ‘Hoppin’ Around Darke County’ events planned for young Farm Bureau members.