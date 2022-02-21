The average Ohio farm real estate value, including land and buildings, averaged $6,600 per acre last year, according to the National Ag Statistics Service. That’s a 3.9% increase from 2020. Ohio’s cropland value was $6,800, an increase of 5.3%  from the previous year, and pasture values in the Buckeye State were up 2.1% from 2020 at $3,440 per acre. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out what has caused this spike in land values and if the bubble will pop anytime soon.

00:00 – Randy Dickhut, senior vice president of real estate operations with Farmers National Company and Chip Carpenter, auctioneer/broker at United Country Real Estate & Auction Services discuss what they are seeing when it comes to farmland values across Ohio and the Corn Belt.

16:50 – Dickhut and Carpenter talk about how today’s land market compares to the 1980s and if the land value bubble will pop.

23:50 – On this episode of “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from Katelyn Hall, National Junior Miss Agriculture USA, about her involvement in ag and her plans for the remainder of her reign.

32:20 – Darla Munroe, a professor and chair of geography at Ohio State, gives details about a recent study that found five types of rural communities in Ohio.

42:20 – Munroe shares what concerns came out of Ohio State’s study on rural Ohio and find out about the upcoming ‘Hoppin’ Around Darke County’ events planned for young Farm Bureau members.

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Suggested Tags: