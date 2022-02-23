Spring is around the corner. After a cold, snowy and damp winter across most of the state, the warmth of the upcoming planting season is a welcome change. Trees will start to bloom, much like ag careers at places such as Davey Tree Co., which is the backdrop of a feature about pathways into agriculture in the March/April edition of Our Ohio magazine.

Youth Pathways is a cornerstone initiative of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. The success of that initiative in 2021, as well as many others, is highlighted in the foundation’s annual report included in this issue. Another foundation cornerstone, ExploreAg, is also featured. We tell the story of three men who attended an ExploreAg experience and are now linemen apprentices for various utility companies.

Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column addresses what members would like candidates who are running for office in 2022 to know about both the challenges and opportunities farming and living rural communities can present. To that end, Farm Bureau unveiled its Ohio Agriculture and Rural Communities Action Plan of 2022 priority issues in February. More about the action plan can be found in the March/April issue of Our Ohio.

Farmer mental health is a Farm Bureau priority issue, and in this issue we talk to two farmers at the center of a journey to better mental health. We feature a farmer who noticed the actions of a farming friend were warning signs that some intervention was needed. The farmer in need sought help from the encouragement and both are telling the story of the importance of looking out for your neighbor.

Other items of interest in this issue include the latest OSU Impact from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and a story about a study that looks at the different types of rural Ohio that exist, as well as reader favorites — spring recipes and Grow and Know events.

These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio Supporters. A digital edition is also available.