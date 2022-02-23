tree

Spring is around the corner. After a cold, snowy and damp winter across most of the state, the warmth of the upcoming planting season is a welcome change. Trees will start to bloom, much like ag careers at places such as Davey Tree Co., which is the backdrop of a feature about pathways into agriculture in the March/April edition of Our Ohio magazine. 

Youth Pathways is a cornerstone initiative of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. The success of that initiative in 2021, as well as many others, is highlighted in the foundation’s annual report included in this issue. Another foundation cornerstone, ExploreAg, is also featured. We tell the story of three men who attended an ExploreAg experience and are now linemen apprentices for various utility companies.

Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column addresses what members would like candidates who are running for office in 2022 to know about both the challenges and opportunities farming and living rural communities can present. To that end, Farm Bureau unveiled its Ohio Agriculture and Rural Communities Action Plan of 2022 priority issues in February. More about the action plan can be found in the March/April issue of Our Ohio.

Farmer mental health is a Farm Bureau priority issue, and in this issue we talk to two farmers at the center of a journey to better mental health. We feature a farmer who noticed the actions of a farming friend were warning signs that some intervention was needed. The farmer in need sought help from the encouragement and both are telling the story of the importance of looking out for your neighbor. 

Other items of interest in this issue include the latest OSU Impact from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and a story about a study that looks at the different types of rural Ohio that exist, as well as reader favorites — spring recipes and Grow and Know events

These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio Supporters. A digital edition is also available.

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
