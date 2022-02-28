According to the USDA Economic Research Service, food-at-home prices increased 3.5%, and food-away-from-home prices increased 4.5% in 2021. That trend looks to continue throughout this year with the food we eat at home predicted to increase between 1.5 and 2.5%, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between 3.5 and 4.5%. This, of course, has an impact on every American in a different way, but why are food prices so high, and what types of food items are being affected the most? On this Our Ohio Weekly, we talk food prices and inflation.

00:00 – Dr. Zoë Plakias, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics at Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences shares her latest findings about food prices and inflation.

16:50 – Plakias gives some hypotheses about the future of food prices and how inflation might be able to be slowed.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet this year’s Miss Ohio. Lora Current’s ag background and passion for social work easily make her stand out among a field of contestants. This eastern Ohio royalty shares her story.

32:20 – Ohio’s agriculture groups have given Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Expo 2050 Task Force their recommendations for what the Expo Center and State Fair need, in the short and long term, in order to create a better fair experience for everyone. Ohio Farm Bureau’s Executive Vice President Adam Sharp talks about some of the asks from the state’s commodity groups.

42:20 – Some county Farm Bureaus have recently partnered with BetterHelp – the world’s largest therapy provider – in extending access to professional counseling for those dealing with farm stress and mental health challenges. Organization Director Ashley Rose shares the details.

