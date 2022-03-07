Our Ohio Weekly: The Ohio Supreme Court
At Ohio Farm Bureau, we keep our eyes on many things that may impact our members and their way of life. Most of the time that would be proposed legislation or regulation, but we also keep tabs on litigation at the local, state and federal levels. At Farm Bureau’s recent Ag Day at the Capital, nearly 350 members traveled to Columbus to visit with lawmakers and were invited to a special panel to hear from some very important people, including Ohio Supreme Court Justices Pat DeWine and Patrick Fischer, who provided an inside look at the workings of the highest court in Ohio.
00:00 – Ohio Supreme Court Justices DeWine and Fischer talk about how their backgrounds molded their judicial philosophies.
16:50 – The justices talk about how input from organizations like Ohio Farm Bureau impact their decisions from the bench.
23:50 – On this edition of “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet the recipient of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s Young Cattleman of the Year Award. Learn about Zane Gross’ background, challenges the cattle industry faces and his hopes for the future as he grows his operation.
32:20 – Why are judges on Ohio’s Supreme Court elected? Justices DeWine and Fischer share how they feel about running for their seats.
42:20 – The Ohio Supreme Court justices have suggestions for ways voters can research candidates to elect those who best match their ideals. Then, hear from Ohio Commercial Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield President, Jane Peterson, about the relationship between her organization and Ohio Farm Bureau and the health insurance options available to Farm Bureau members.
