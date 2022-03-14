Our Ohio Weekly: Challenging EPA on multiple issues
Some of the latest moves from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could have some adverse effects on American agriculture.Read More
Some of the latest moves from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could have some adverse effects on American agriculture.
From Waters of the U.S., to the Enlist herbicide ban, to the Renewable Fuels Standard, EPA has ruffled quite a few feathers in agriculture lately. As those challenges come, organizations like Farm Bureau jump in and join in the conversation to make sure the agency has all of the information needed when new ideas that may have an impact on farmers across the country are introduced. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out about new policies being put forth by the EPA and what Farm Bureau is doing to help them make sure their rules make sense for everyone involved.
00:00 – Ryan Yates, Managing Director of Public Policy with American Farm Bureau and Brandon Kern, Senior Director of State and National Policy with Ohio Farm Bureau talk about the latest developments from the EPA in regards to Waters of the U.S.
16:50 – Yates and Kern discuss the diverse challenges that have come from the EPA over the past year.
23:50 – On this edition of “To the Beat of Agriculture”, we’ll hear from the winner of the Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals 2022 Discussion Meet. Learn how Mike Hannewald uses his agronomy degree to better the farming community around him.
32:20 – Erin Stickle, chairman of The Ohio Beef Council, shares some of the efforts being made with the Beef Checkoff to keep the cattle industry thriving.
42:20 – This year’s Ohio Beef Expo co-chair, Bill Tom, gives a preview of this weekend’s event in Columbus.
Some of the latest moves from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could have some adverse effects on American agriculture.Read More
The letter pointed out that in addition to the financial hit the EPA is handing down to these farmers, the decision leaves them without many options for soybean weed control.Read More
As for the 2021 RVO and the proposed revision to the 2020 RVO, the letter addresses serious concerns Ohio Farm Bureau has about EPA’s questionable use of its ‘reset’ authority.Read More
Farm Bureau is urging EPA to recognize the burden that this overreaching regulation places on farmers and ranchers, and keep the term ‘navigable’ in the Clean Water Act regulations.Read More
What actions are being done for Farm Bureau here in Ohio and for the American Farm Bureau on this issue?Read More
In the recommendations, Ohio Farm Bureau expressed disappointment in EPA’s decision to replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule and explains why the rule should be left in place.Read More
On this episode of Our Ohio Weekly: The air we breathe, the water we drink and the ground we walk…Read More
The U.S. EPA is attempting to go beyond its legislated authority to regulate agriculture under the Clean Water Act. Leah…Read More