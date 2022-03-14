From Waters of the U.S., to the Enlist herbicide ban, to the Renewable Fuels Standard, EPA has ruffled quite a few feathers in agriculture lately. As those challenges come, organizations like Farm Bureau jump in and join in the conversation to make sure the agency has all of the information needed when new ideas that may have an impact on farmers across the country are introduced. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out about new policies being put forth by the EPA and what Farm Bureau is doing to help them make sure their rules make sense for everyone involved.

00:00 – Ryan Yates, Managing Director of Public Policy with American Farm Bureau and Brandon Kern, Senior Director of State and National Policy with Ohio Farm Bureau talk about the latest developments from the EPA in regards to Waters of the U.S.

16:50 – Yates and Kern discuss the diverse challenges that have come from the EPA over the past year.

23:50 – On this edition of “To the Beat of Agriculture”, we’ll hear from the winner of the Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals 2022 Discussion Meet. Learn how Mike Hannewald uses his agronomy degree to better the farming community around him.

32:20 – Erin Stickle, chairman of The Ohio Beef Council, shares some of the efforts being made with the Beef Checkoff to keep the cattle industry thriving.

42:20 – This year’s Ohio Beef Expo co-chair, Bill Tom, gives a preview of this weekend’s event in Columbus.