EPA Building

From Waters of the U.S., to the Enlist herbicide ban, to the Renewable Fuels Standard, EPA has ruffled quite a few feathers in agriculture lately. As those challenges come, organizations like Farm Bureau jump in and join in the conversation to make sure the agency has all of the information needed when new ideas that may have an impact on farmers across the country are introduced. On this Our Ohio Weekly, find out about new policies being put forth by the EPA and what Farm Bureau is doing to help them make sure their rules make sense for everyone involved.

00:00 – Ryan Yates, Managing Director of Public Policy with American Farm Bureau and Brandon Kern, Senior Director of State and National Policy with Ohio Farm Bureau talk about the latest developments from the EPA in regards to Waters of the U.S.

16:50 – Yates and Kern discuss the diverse challenges that have come from the EPA over the past year.

23:50 – On this edition of “To the Beat of Agriculture”, we’ll hear from the winner of the Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals 2022 Discussion Meet. Learn how Mike Hannewald uses his agronomy degree to better the farming community around him.

32:20 – Erin Stickle, chairman of The Ohio Beef Council, shares some of the efforts being made with the Beef Checkoff to keep the cattle industry thriving.

42:20 – This year’s Ohio Beef Expo co-chair, Bill Tom, gives a preview of this weekend’s event in Columbus.

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Suggested Tags: