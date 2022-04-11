AgriPOWER Class XII graduation

Each year, Ohio Farm Bureau hosts AgriPOWER, designed specifically for farmers and agribusiness professionals. This year-long program focuses on public policy issues confronting agriculture and the food industry such as consumer relations, regulations, energy, and trade policies. It helps individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear from some recent graduates of AgriPOWER and find out more about the program.

00:00 – Melinda Witten, senior director, leadership development with Ohio Farm Bureau, Christine Snowden from Franklin County and Greg Tholen from Highland County talk about the AgriPOWER program and some of the takeaways from being a part of Class XII.

23:50 – On this episode of “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet Chris Weaver, Ohio Farm Bureau board trustee representing Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. He talks about his California roots and the important role Farm Bureau plays in the dairy industry.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau member Paul Dorrance recently released what might be the most honest book about starting a farm ever published. In “Farming Without Losing Your Hat,” Dorrance shares from his own real-world experiences and reminds readers again and again that farming is not just a calling, it’s also a tough business.

Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

