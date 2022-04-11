Each year, Ohio Farm Bureau hosts AgriPOWER, designed specifically for farmers and agribusiness professionals. This year-long program focuses on public policy issues confronting agriculture and the food industry such as consumer relations, regulations, energy, and trade policies. It helps individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields. On this Our Ohio Weekly, hear from some recent graduates of AgriPOWER and find out more about the program.

00:00 – Melinda Witten, senior director, leadership development with Ohio Farm Bureau, Christine Snowden from Franklin County and Greg Tholen from Highland County talk about the AgriPOWER program and some of the takeaways from being a part of Class XII.

23:50 – On this episode of “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet Chris Weaver, Ohio Farm Bureau board trustee representing Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. He talks about his California roots and the important role Farm Bureau plays in the dairy industry.

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau member Paul Dorrance recently released what might be the most honest book about starting a farm ever published. In “Farming Without Losing Your Hat,” Dorrance shares from his own real-world experiences and reminds readers again and again that farming is not just a calling, it’s also a tough business.