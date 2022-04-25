Our Ohio Weekly: America’s Biofuels Industry
For some agriculture groups, more pain at the pump creates opportunities for education about home grown renewable energy, like ethanol and biodiesel.Read More
How much of our current fuel supply uses ethanol and soy biodiesel and how much more can be used to save consumers money and protect the environment? Find out on the latest Our Ohio Weekly.
Last week, the Biden administration discussed how its strategy to spur the development of homegrown biofuels is critical to expanding Americans’ options for affordable fuel in the short term and to building real energy independence in the long term by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. The president announced new steps to achieve that goal by increasing fuel supplies, offering more consumer choices and reducing gasoline prices for Americans. On this Our Ohio Weekly, we talk about the role of biofuels in the p resident’s announcement and how the future of homegrown energy looks.
00:00 – Troy Bredenkamp, senior vice president for government and public affairs with the Renewable Fuels Association and Donnell Rehagen, CEO, Clean Fuels Alliance America talk about what the Biden administration’s biofuels announcement means for their industries and what the future of ethanol and biodiesel could look like.
23:50 – On “To the Beat of Agriculture,” we meet more Ohio Farm Bureau board members, this week hearing from the current treasurer of the organization, Lane Osswald, and learn about his upbringing on the farm and why he is optimistic going into the remainder of 2022.
32:20 – Legislation known as HB 95 recently passed the Senate and was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine. This bill creates a tax credit to assist the next generation of farmers while helping the current generation transition their operations. State Rep. Susan Manchester was a co-sponsor of the legislation and talks about why this bill was so important to her and the role Ohio Farm Bureau played in getting it to the finish line.
42:20 – The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case against California’s Proposition 12 filed by the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Council. Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis discusses the ramifications Prop 12 has on American agriculture and what the next steps for the case will be.
