biofuel gas pump

Last week, the Biden administration discussed how its strategy to spur the development of homegrown biofuels is critical to expanding Americans’ options for affordable fuel in the short term and to building real energy independence in the long term by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. The president announced new steps to achieve that goal by increasing fuel supplies, offering more consumer choices and reducing gasoline prices for Americans. On this Our Ohio Weekly, we talk about the role of biofuels in the p resident’s announcement and how the future of homegrown energy looks.

00:00 – Troy Bredenkamp, senior vice president for government and public affairs with the Renewable Fuels Association and Donnell Rehagen, CEO, Clean Fuels Alliance America talk about what the Biden administration’s biofuels announcement means for their industries and what the future of ethanol and biodiesel could look like.

23:50 – On “To the Beat of Agriculture,” we meet more Ohio Farm Bureau board members, this week hearing from the current treasurer of the organization, Lane Osswald, and learn about his upbringing on the farm and why he is optimistic going into the remainder of 2022.

32:20 – Legislation known as HB 95 recently passed the Senate and was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine. This bill creates a tax credit to assist the next generation of farmers while helping the current generation transition their operations. State Rep. Susan Manchester was a co-sponsor of the legislation and talks about why this bill was so important to her and the role Ohio Farm Bureau played in getting it to the finish line.

42:20 – The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case against California’s Proposition 12 filed by the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Council. Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis discusses the ramifications Prop 12 has on American agriculture and what the next steps for the case will be.

Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Suggested Tags: