3 questions to ask before lending farm, ag equipment to neighbors
Lending equipment or a helping hand to neighbors often takes place without a second thought. But like anything in farming, it’s crucial to do proper planning – weighing any safety, liability and insurance considerations.
The following information is provided by Nationwide
When her husband Mike passed away in 2020, Jolene Palmer was faced with the task of harvesting the Fairfax, Minnesota, farm family’s corn crop — but she wasn’t alone.
Neighboring farmers eagerly volunteered their time and equipment — 58 people, 12 combines, 12 grain carts and 28 semis, to be exact — to help her get the crop in the bin.
“In a total of 15 hours, they harvested 1,100 acres. It really was a true effort,” Palmer said. “It went so smoothly. It was just a huge accomplishment and it really made everybody feel good.”
Before lending farm and ag equipment, consider this scenario: Say your neighbor rolls over your lent tractor, which is one of the most common accidents in farming. Could you be liable for injuries? Will damages to the tractor be covered under your insurance policy?
Nationwide’s AVP of Risk Management, Jason Berkland, recommends farmers stop and ask themselves three important questions before lending equipment to assist neighbors, including:
As the No. 1 farm insurer in the U.S.¹, Nationwide has been helping farmers in need for nearly a century – so we get it. We just want to make sure that when farmers help other farmers, safeguards are in place to help protect those involved.
Contact your local Nationwide Farm Certified agent to learn more about the risks of lending farm equipment and to confirm you have the proper coverage. This way, you can be confident in helping your neighbors.
